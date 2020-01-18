ASUS 5600 XT TUF X3 Gaming & ROG Strix GPUs Launched

With AMD confirming the launch of the 5600 XT graphics card, we’ve already seen a number of AIB partners revealing their designs ahead of the January 21st release date. For example, only a couple of days ago we saw MSI formally launch their 5600 XT GPUs.

This time around, however, it’s the turn of ASUS who in a report via Videocardz, has revealed both of their upcoming designs for the new AMD GPU platform. Let’s have a look at what they’re offering us!

ASUS TUF Gaming

Starting with the ASUS TUF Gaming, the graphics card will feature 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM and carries a triple fan design.

The TUF version will require 1 x 8-pin PCE-E connection which is, generally speaking, the standard seen so far for the vast majority of the AMD 5600 XT GPUs.

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming

The ROG Strix Gaming represents the more ‘higher-tier’ version of the ASUS AMD 5600 XT range. While it carries a similar triple fan design to the TUF Gaming, it is understood that this particular model (for reasons yet unclear) requires 2 PCI-E connectors. This is possibly to accommodate RGB lighting features, but the short version is that, at this precise moment, we don’t know.

What Do We Think?

With both graphics cards carrying a 1620 MHz clock speed in gaming mode and 1640 MHz in OC Mode the only matter of curiosity is whether these have since been increased.

Why? Well, earlier today we saw that the original clock speeds for the Sapphire Pulse had been revised (upwards of around 110MHz) from the original press release. This, as we understand it, is because AMD has recently updated the bios to provide higher speeds. As such, these ASUS cards will likely now also have faster clock speeds.

With both cards due to release on January 21st, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out just how good (or bad) this new AMD GPU is.

What do you think? Do you like these new designs from ASUS? – Let us know in the comments!