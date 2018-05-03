ASUS Adds the 27″ MX279HE to Designo MX Monitor Lineup

Latest Addition to ASUS Designo MX Series

ASUS is adding one more monitor to their Designo MX display series. This lineup includes elegant looking monitors with ultra thin frameless bezels available in 25″ or larger. The newest model is the MX279HE, a 27″ AH-IPS panel monitor with full HD resolutuion. It sports the familiar sundial stand like the rest of the Designo MX series and boasts a 178-degree viewing angle. The body of the monitor itself is quite compact at 17.5mm at the thickest, and has bezels which are just 0.8mm thick.

What Features Does the ASUS MX279HE Monitor Have?

Although it works well as a media and productivity monitor, the MX279HE also works well as a gaming display. It comes with Tracer Free technology, improving the response times and eliminates ghosting during gameplay and video playback. The result is a fluid and silky-smooth motion.

The monitor also has ASUS’ Smart Contrast Ratio feature, rated at 80,000,000:1 with 250 cd/m² of brightness. This feature augments the display contrast and sharpness by adjusting backlighting luminance, creating deeper blacks and brighter whites.

For productivity, the MX279HE also comes with the QuickFit Virtual Scale feature. ASUS has filed patents for this innovative feature and is pending. This essentially allows users to preview photos and documents on screen as their actual print size prior to printing. It is also easily accessible via hotkey.

What Connectivity Options Does the MX279HE Monitor Have?

The monitor comes with dual HDMI ports and a D-sub port. There is also a MX279H variant available which comes with a pair of 3W stereo RMS speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen ICEpower in the rear.