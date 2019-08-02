ASUS AMD Radeon 5700 (XT) Graphics Cards Images Leak

With us being (in theory) just a couple of weeks away (maybe less) from the formal release of AIB partner AMD Radeon 5700 (XT) graphics cards, as is traditional in these circumstances, leaks have started to appear online giving us at least a taste of what we can expect.

For example, earlier this week images of the XFX Radeon 5700 XT leaked online and, in addition, PowerColor earlier today confirmed their planned introductory price for their range.

In a report via Videocardz, however, the latest leak has provided images of at least two of the upcoming model releases planned by ASUS and they are, without a doubt, some of the best looking we have seen so far!

ASUS AMD Radeon 5700 XT Graphics Cards

The bulk of the leaked images show their ROG STRIX release which, contrary to many other leaks we’ve seen so far, will have a triple-fan design. Aesthetically, however, the ASUS ROG Strix is without a doubt one of the best custom AIB 5700 models (XT or otherwise) we have seen so far.

As you might expect from an ASUS ROG product, it will carry a number of branded RGB elements. From what we can see here, however, the graphics card will likely feature 2 HMDI and 2 DisplayPort connections.

There are also hints that this one will require slightly more power seen from the standard reference model as the image below shows 2 x PCIe (6+2) connections. Put simply, this has two more pins than the standard model.

ASUS TUF RX 5700

A single image has also released showing the ASUS TUF RX 5700 graphics card which you can see below. While there is clearly a different aesthetic to this, it is still a triple fan design. While no release date has been speculated for the ROG Strix, the TUF is reportedly planned for launch on August 23rd.

ASUS is expected to release at least 1 more ‘model’ (both XT and non-XT) that will carry a dual-fan design. There is not, however, any confirmation as to what they may be branded yet, let alone what it will look like.

As far as we’re concerned, however, that ASUS ROG Strix looks pretty awesome and hopefully it’ll carry a nice bit of performance boost (compared to the reference model) under those triple fan designs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!