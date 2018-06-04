ASUS Announces New TUF Products at Computex 2018

ASUS Expands TUF Gaming Product Lineup

Computex 2018 is in full swing with various manufacturers unveiling their newest hardware including mainboard manufacturer ASUS. Now that they are venturing into the gaming smartphone business, they are also increasing their TUF gaming PC product line beyond just motherboards. The ASUS TUF product line now includes headsets, keyboards, cases, mice and even gaming laptops.

Introducing the TUF Gaming GT501 Chassis

The TUF Gaming GT501 chassis is a mid-tower case featuring a full-view side panel and has room for enthusiast-class components. It even comes ready with a dual-slot vertical mount. ASUS will be shipping this chassis with three 120mm fans pre-installed, ensuring that it has sufficient airflow inside. It also has plenty of room for large radiators at the top and at the front for those who want to build a custom-loop.

TUF Gaming with the K5, M5 and H5 Peripherals

ASUS decided to keep the naming scheme simple for the TUF gaming keyboards, mice and headsets. Their introductory model simply goes by K5, M5 and H5 respectively, taking the first letter of their product type. This still leaves plenty of room for a higher end K9/M9/H9 model or an entry level K1/M1/H1 down the road as well.

The TUF Gaming K5 keyboard uses a hybrid mechanical-membrane switch. Basically a membrane keyboard with custom housing, similar to Cooler Master’s MS120. The advantage of this design is that it is spill proof so you do not need to worry about accidentally knocking your drink over it. The TUF brand is known for durability, so this K5 keyboard is also triple-coated. Which means it will take some time for the paint to rub off in comparison to other keyboards.

The TUF Gaming M5 mouse is also designed to be just as durable. It uses Omron microswitches for the main clickers which can withstand millions of actuations. Under the hood is a Pixart PAW3327 sensor with up to 6200 DPI, and like the K5 keyboard, is also AURA Sync compatible.

Lastly, the H5 gaming headset provides virtual 7.1 audio via its 50mm drivers. It is also durable, having a steel frame for the band, but is also quite comfortable for wear. In fact, the ear cups are oversized and are elongated instead of round so it can cover ears better.

Complete TUF Gaming Systems

Aside from offering DIY components, ASUS is also expanding into providing full TUF Gaming systems. This applies to both desktop pre-built and notebooks. Their first desktop model is the FX10CP and actually looks more like an ASUS ROG product with its red accent on black appearance. Unlike ROG products, however, this one is more for mainstream users. It packs an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU inside, which ASUS claims is ideal for 1080p gaming.

Meamwhile, the FX504 TUF Gaming laptop is designed with durability in mind. It weighs approximately 2.2kg and has switches with a 20 million key press rating. Inside, it runs an Intel Core i7-8750H processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. This is complimented by a 15.6-inch 120Hz display for a smooth gaming experience.

When Are These New ASUS TUF Gaming Products Launching?

These products are all set to arrive by Q3 2018. Pricing information will also be available closer to that time period.

