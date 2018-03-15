ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Flare Keyboard

New Mechanical Keyboard from ASUS

ASUS Republic of Gamers is announcing the launch of their latest mechanical gaming keyboard called the ROG Strix Flare. The device uses German-made Cherry MX mechanical switches with per-key backlighting. Users can choose between Cherry MX brown (tactile non-clicky) or red (linear non-clicky) options. Like any worthy gaming keyboard, it also features anti-ghosting features and even has N-key rollover via USB.

Unlike some gaming keyboards however, the ROG Strix Flare has dedicated buttons for disabling windows key and multimedia controls at the top. It also has an analog volume control roller, for convenient adjustment that does not use up Fn combo keys.

What LED Customization Options are Available With the Strix Flare?

The keyboard has a full rainbow of colors to choose from and has 13 effects readily loaded with simple shortcuts. ASUS is also expanding the custom lighting behaviour options further via software update. This would give users flexibility with their choices, rather than being stuck with the same default presets.

Furthermore, there is an insert with a ROG eye logo at the top that is also LED backlit. However, ASUS allows users to swap this out with the user’s own modded insert. In fact, they include a blank insert which users can customize. This does not even need a laser engraver or any fancy device to customize. A simple sticker underneath would work, and works just as well with backlighting.

The ROG Strix Flare supports up to six profiles with distinct macros and lighting. This means users can configure the right mix for different games and quickly switch between each. Recalling these does not require accessing the software since they are stored via onboard memory. With Aura Sync, users can also synchronize this lighting behaviour with other compatible ROG products.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Keyboard?

The ROG Strix Flare keyboard is available now and has an MSRP of $179.USD.

