ASUS Announces the launch of its Chromebox 4 Mini-PC

ASUS has today announced the launch of their new Chromebox 4, the latest Chrome-based ASUS device that features a 10th Generation Intel processor for exceptional performance, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 for ultrafast connections and built-in Google Play support for a rich selection of Android apps geared towards productivity, communication, entertainment and more. The combination of a versatile, lightweight design and dynamic performance delivers greater capabilities and enhanced user experiences for business, education, and home use.

ASUS Chromebox 4 Mini-PC

The ASUS Chromebox 4 combines 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors, up to 16 GB of DDR4-2666 memory and up to 256 GB of M.2 SSD storage for fast, smooth performance that is more energy efficient than ever before. The device also comes equipped with a versatile USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for fast data transfers, power delivery and DisplayPort functionality, and it supports up to three 4K displays at a time for brilliant, sharp visuals and powerful productivity. Additionally, the device provides Intel WiFi 6 connectivity for ultrafast network connections and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for quick data transfers.

Built-in support for Google Play on the ASUS Chromebox 4 provides users with unfettered access to a wide array of Android apps and content. Access to these apps enables users to easily find their favorite apps and enjoy them with the power of a mini PC — so the device is perfect for business, education and home use.

The ASUS Chromebox 4 is designed from the ground up with security in mind. The device automatically updates, which ensures users always have the latest software and security updates to stay safe from viruses, malware and other security issues. Additionally, the newly designed VESA mount is lockable and securely attaches to surfaces for physical protection from falling or theft.

Features

All-new ASUS Chromebox 4 features the power of 10th Generation Intel ® Core™ or Celeron ® processors.

Core™ or Celeron processors. Dual HDMI and USB-C ® 3.2 Gen 1 ports support up to three 4K displays.

3.2 Gen 1 ports support up to three 4K displays. Intel ® WiFi 6 provides ultrafast network speeds.

WiFi 6 provides ultrafast network speeds. USB-C ® 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports enable quick data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections.

3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports enable quick data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections. Automatic software and security updates protect the system from viruses, malware, and other security issues.

Built-in Google Play support enables access to thousands of Android apps via the power of a mini PC.

New lockable VESA mount securely attaches to surfaces and offers expanded usage scenarios.

Where Can I Learn More?

The ASUS Chromebox 4 will be available in North America in December 2020 starting from $289. Although no other specific regional release dates have yet been confirmed, consumers in Europe can likely also expect a release in December 2020 or very shortly afterwards.

For more information, including the full product specification/s and variants available, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here!

