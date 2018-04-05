ASUS Announces the ROG Huracan (G21) Gaming System

Compact Gaming Desktop from ASUS Republic of Gamers

Laptops and motherboards are not the only new products from ASUS. They are also announcing the new ROG Huracan gaming tower system. It packs Intel’s latest 8th-generation Core i7 processor with NVIDIA‘s GeForce GTX 1080 to provide unbridled framerate performance. Unlike most gaming towers, the ROG Huracan is also much more compact. Measuring 12.99 x 37.24 x 36.61cm only and weighing in at 8.3kg.

Since it is a Republic of Gamers product, it also comes with AURA Light Sync support. The see through window on the side provides a view of the video card with interior RGB lighting. The panels also easily slide open so users can perform maintenance as necessary.

What Configuration Options are Available for the ROG Huracan?

Users can opt for either an 8th-gen i5-8400 or an i7-8700 CPU. The maximum memory support also goes all the way up to 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4. As for video cards, a GTX 1060 6GB and a GTX 1070 8GB option is available aside from the GTX 1080 8GB.

As for storage, 128, 256 or 512GB M.2 SATA or PCIe SSDs are available, as well as a 1TB or 2TB 3.5″ HDD. There is also a DVD-RW slim drive built-in.

How Much is the ROG Huracan (G21) System?

ASUS did not officially reveal pricing yet, but the ROG Huracan will be available in Q2 2018.