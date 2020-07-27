ASUS & ASRock Confirm Intel i9-10850K Support for Z490

With so much news surrounding the Intel Core i9-10850K processors existence, all we’re waiting on at this point is for Intel to officially launch and rubber-stamp their next Comet Lake-S processor release. And, if rumors are to be believed, that may happen within the next 24-hours.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if you were looking to get this CPU, but were worried about any compatibility problems, we at least have confirmation from both ASRock and ASUS that this new CPU is ready to rock on their current Z490 motherboards.

ASRock Compatibility List

Intel Core i9-10850K Looks Ready to Rock on Z490!

Now, given that we’ve already seen ‘confirmation’ that this new processor release would retain the LGA1200 socket design (as seen in the entire Comet Lake-S range), it always appeared doubtful that you would need a new motherboard specifically for this release. With Intel having the habit of changing motherboard designs like underwear, however, getting this confirmation is at least some reassuring news! Particularly for those who may have already eyed up their Z490 in anticipation.

ASUS Compatibility List

How Good Will It Be?

From what we have ascertained over the last couple of weeks, the Intel i9-10850K will generally be pretty similar to the 10900K with the clock speeds just being reigned in by around 100-200Mhz. With it set to cost around $50 less (comparatively), however, if this does still hold 95% of the performance, it’s undountedly going to be a very interesting proposition.

All going well though, we’ll know for certain within the next day or two!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!