ASUS B450 Chipset Motherboards Now Available in the UK

/ 32 mins ago

ASUS B450 Chipset Motherboards Now Available in the UK

Affordable Option for Ryzen Builders

Even though information regarding the B450 chipset seems to have been floating around for some time now, it is only until the end of July that AMD made it official. Now ASUS is also officially announcing their own B450 lineup, consisting of seven models across three different series. Two models are from the ROG Strix line, two are from the TUF series, and three are under the Prime banner.

ASUS actually put the product pages up for these boards two weeks ago, ahead of the actual launch. However, now users in the UK can finally purchase them in stores.

ASUS B450 Chipset Motherboards Now Available in the UK

As the B450 chipset is meant to be more affordable than the X470 chipset, these boards range in prices from £69.99 all the way to £159.99. The higher priced models of course, being from the ROG Strix series, which have most of the new features.

Unlike Intel’s B-series chipsets, AMD’s B450 line actually allows voltage control and overclocking. It also allows for DRAM overclocking as well, unlike Intel’s B360. To be honest, Intel locking even memory overclocking is quite pathetic at this stage. This in turns makes AMD’s B450 option shine in comparison as it provides the better, unhindered value over all.

How Much Are These ASUS B450 Motherboards?

Here are the official MSRP prices for ASUS’ B450 chipset line:

ROG Strix Line

  • B450-I Gaming – £159.99
  • B450-F Gaming – £119.99

TUF Series

  • B450-PLUS Gaming – £97.99
  • B450M-PLUS Gaming – £87.99

PRIME Series

  • B450-PLUS – £92.99
  • B450M-A – £74.99
  • B450M-K – £69.99

You can even read the review of the ROG Strix B450-F Gaming here at eTeknix to see what it offers.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja