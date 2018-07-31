ASUS B450 Chipset Motherboards Now Available in the UK

Affordable Option for Ryzen Builders

Even though information regarding the B450 chipset seems to have been floating around for some time now, it is only until the end of July that AMD made it official. Now ASUS is also officially announcing their own B450 lineup, consisting of seven models across three different series. Two models are from the ROG Strix line, two are from the TUF series, and three are under the Prime banner.

ASUS actually put the product pages up for these boards two weeks ago, ahead of the actual launch. However, now users in the UK can finally purchase them in stores.

As the B450 chipset is meant to be more affordable than the X470 chipset, these boards range in prices from £69.99 all the way to £159.99. The higher priced models of course, being from the ROG Strix series, which have most of the new features.

Unlike Intel’s B-series chipsets, AMD’s B450 line actually allows voltage control and overclocking. It also allows for DRAM overclocking as well, unlike Intel’s B360. To be honest, Intel locking even memory overclocking is quite pathetic at this stage. This in turns makes AMD’s B450 option shine in comparison as it provides the better, unhindered value over all.

How Much Are These ASUS B450 Motherboards?

Here are the official MSRP prices for ASUS’ B450 chipset line:

ROG Strix Line

B450-I Gaming – £159.99

B450-F Gaming – £119.99

TUF Series

B450-PLUS Gaming – £97.99

B450M-PLUS Gaming – £87.99

PRIME Series

B450-PLUS – £92.99

B450M-A – £74.99

B450M-K – £69.99

You can even read the review of the ROG Strix B450-F Gaming here at eTeknix to see what it offers.