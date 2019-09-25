ASUS Confirms the Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’ is on the Way!

Earlier this month we heard rumours that based on the success of the 20XX range of ‘Super’ graphics cards, Nvidia was planning on bringing this branding over to their 16XX range.

At the time, while this seemed like a logical progression, we were not entirely certain as to how well this would transition. There is, after all, comparatively less wiggle-room in the 16XX range than the much larger (and varied) number released under the 20XX RTX flag.

In a report via Videocardz, however, ASUS has confirmed that at least 3 different models of Nvidia 1660 graphics cards are on the way. Yes, this is happening!

ASUS Confirms Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

So, what is going to make these graphics cards so ‘Super’? Well, if the rumours are to be believed, it all lies within the VRAM. As you may be aware, the current 1660 utilizes GDDR5 memory. One of the reported main differences will be that the ‘Super’ 1660 will swap out to GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps.

This does, in theory, mean that the ‘Super’ 1660 may potentially be faster than the standard 1660 Ti. Remember what we said earlier about wiggle-room?

nvidia super mds

What Do We Think?

ASUS has confirmed that at least 3 models will be released under the 1660 ‘Super’ branding. These include:

  • Dual Evo
  • Phoenix
  • TUF3

While details surrounding these cards are, at present, unknown the 1660 ‘Super’ could represent the new standard in budget graphics card releases. Surely a 1660 Ti Super will now happen too, right? – We are, incidentally, absolutely 100% convinced that this release has nothing to do with AMD’s upcoming budget releases. *cough*.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? Would you be interested in a Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’? – Let us know in the comments!

