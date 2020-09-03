ASUS Confirms TUF Gaming 3080/3090 GPUs With Prices!

Well, it’s certainly a surprisingly busy day for ASUS news in terms of the new Nvidia 30XX graphics cards! Coming literally just hours after we first spotted a custom ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 via a UK retailer (with a price tag to boot!) following an official announcement from the company, we also have news and prices surrounding their TUF Gaming 3090 and 3080 graphics cards!

All we can say is, keep it coming ASUS!

ASUS TUF Gaming 3080/3090 Graphics Cards

In confirming the launch of the ASUS TUF Gaming 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, on the whole, the two designs (in terms of aesthetics and fans, etc.) appear to be pretty much identical. What is most interesting, however, is the price tags.

Based on the MSRP prices confirmed by Nvidia for their Founders Edition models, despite these being custom designs, ASUS has somehow found a way to match them!

Nvidia 3090 – TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING – £1399

Nvidia 3080 – TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING – £649

What Do We Think?

Now, there are a few little caveats we should throw in regarding these graphics cards. Firstly, although the prices do appear to be excellent for custom designs, remember that these are only MSRP and, as such, end retailers will likely add a bit more onto them for their own profit margins.

Additionally, in terms of performance, while no specifications have been revealed, it’s almost certain that the base/boost clock speeds on these designs (as well as memory configurations/speeds etc.) will be identical to the Nvidia Founders Edition cards. In other works, this is likely a reference design with an ASUS custom cooling system attached.

Still, you could easily make the argument that between these and the Founders Edition cards the ASUS TUF Gaming series is a lot more aesthetically pleasing and, better still, with them confirming that “Advanced (A) and Overclock (OC)” variants from the TUF series are also on the way, if you’re a fan of ASUS, these could be well worth checking out!

For more information, you can visit the official ASUS website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!