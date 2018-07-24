Asus, Denon, Philips, and Pioneer Fined €111 Million for Price Fixing

Strong-Arming Retailers

Four consumer electronic firms were fined by the European Commission 111 million euros on Tuesday for fixing prices on their resold items. The companies are ASUS, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer, who apparently sanctioned retailers who would not comply with their price suggestions. This includes blocking the retailers’ supplies and even threatening them.

“These well-known manufacturers of consumer electronics, they put pressure on online retailers to maintain higher prices.” said Margrethe Vestager, the European competition commissioner via press conference Tuesday. This practice is of course, illegal under EU antitrust rules.

What is the result of their strong-arm tactics? The result is millions of European consumers facing higher prices on a wide range of consumer electronic products. It includes hair dryers, notebook computers, headphones, kitchen appliances and more.

How Much Did These Companies Pay?

Due to the companies’ compliance with the European Commission, the fines are 40 to 50% lower than original. Eventually settling to a total of 111 million euros. Of that pie, ASUS has the highest percentage of the fine at 63.5 million euros. This accounts for more than all the other three combined.

Philips has the second highest penalty at 29.8 million euros. At a distant third and fourth are Pioneer, as well as Denon & Marantz, for 10.2 million and 7.7 million respectively.