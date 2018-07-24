Asus, Denon, Philips, and Pioneer Fined €111 Million for Price Fixing

/ 8 hours ago

Asus, Denon, Philips, and Pioneer Fined €111 for Price Fixing

Strong-Arming Retailers

Four consumer electronic firms were fined by the European Commission 111 million euros on Tuesday for fixing prices on their resold items. The companies are ASUS, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer, who apparently sanctioned retailers who would not comply with their price suggestions. This includes blocking the retailers’ supplies and even threatening them.

“These well-known manufacturers of consumer electronics, they put pressure on online retailers to maintain higher prices.” said Margrethe Vestager, the European competition commissioner via press conference Tuesday. This practice is of course, illegal under EU antitrust rules.

Asus, Denon, Philips, and Pioneer Fined €111 for Price Fixing

What is the result of their strong-arm tactics? The result is millions of European consumers facing higher prices on a wide range of consumer electronic products. It includes hair dryers, notebook computers, headphones, kitchen appliances and more.

How Much Did These Companies Pay?

Due to the companies’ compliance with the European Commission, the fines are 40 to 50% lower than original. Pioneer is the recipient of the 50% fine reduction, while all the others are paying 40% less. Eventually settling to a total of 111 million euros. Of that pie, ASUS has the highest percentage of the fine at 63.5 million euros. This accounts for more than all the other three combined.

Philips has the second highest penalty at 29.8 million euros. At a distant third and fourth are Pioneer, as well as Denon & Marantz, for 10.2 million and 7.7 million respectively.

The European Commission encourages whistleblowing and is making it easier for individuals to report anti-competitive behaviour. Individuals can follow this link, which uses an encrypted messaging two-way system, maintaining the whistleblower’s anonymity.

It is also possible to send an email to [email protected], or calling 0032-2-29 74800 to report a possible violation.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja