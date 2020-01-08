ASUS Dual GeForce 2070 MINI Revealed for the Intel NUC 9

As part of the pre-CES 2020 show, Intel revealed its upcoming Ghost Canyon NUC 9 mini-PC system. Arguably, one of the most impressive mini-system designs revealed to date. Now, as you might be aware, these systems are specifically designed as a ‘barebones’. This allows users to add their own components (such as processor, graphics card, RAM etc.) as they see fit.

In announcing a product specifically designed for the Intel NUC 9, ASUS has revealed its latest graphics card. The Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“Working closely with Intel, ASUS created a compact card that fits precisely into the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit. To keep temperatures in check, the shroud, heatsink, and heat pipe layout were designed to benefit as much as possible from the chassis’ mesh side panel. Additionally, two Axialtech fans provide high static pressure for even more cooling gains. Originally crafted for top-end ROG graphics cards. Axial-tech fans feature a smaller hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring to whisk air efficiently through the entire heatsink. The cooling solution is so effective that it delivers lower GPU temperatures than many larger cards.”

What Do We Think?

The Intel NUC 9 has every possibility of being one of the most successful mini-systems ever released. Having partners such as ASUS onboard, ready with products specifically designed for it, however, is certainly a huge step in the right direction.

This graphics card can, of course, also be used in any other PC system design. So for those of you with a full-blown ATX chassis or mini-design can also get in on the action here!

With it set to launch today (January 8th) though, we can see the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI being very popular! – For more information on this and other ASUS products, you can check out their website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? Does the Intel NUC 9 seem like a tempting option? – Let us know in the comments!