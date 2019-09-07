Asus Extends GPU Trade-In Promotion for One More Month

You may recall how last July ASUS offered a pretty impressive promotion to help you towards your new graphics card. Put simply, if you were to buy an Nvidia GPU from them, they would give you the opportunity to trade-in your old graphics card for some cash-back. New card in, old card out. Sounds great to me!

The promotion was only available in the UK but offered some pretty decent cashback. Even if you were looking to trade in certain AMD graphics cards such as the 480 or 580 to which they would offer around £105. A figure which, at the time of writing is only around £50 less than their new price. Certainly a lot more than any high-street trade-in store would offer you!

If you are, however, thinking that this is a great deal and are gutted you might have missed out on it, then we have some good news for you! Following an update to their website, ASUS has confirmed that they are extending the promotion until the end of September.

ASUS Extend GPU Trade In Promotion

So, how does it work? Well, firstly you check their website to see what graphics cards are on offer. More specifically, if what you’re looking to trade-in qualifies. If it does, all you need to do is make the purchase, submit your claim form and post them your graphics card. It’s as simple as that!

Admittedly, it may take 1-2 months from the date of purchase for the rebate to hit your account, but its certainly a quick and convenient way to upgrade while parting with your old GPU.

Where Can I Check This Out?

Offering up to £270 cash-back, depending on what your trading in, if you are in the market for an upgrade then this extension may be perfect timing for you.

As above, this promotion is still limited to UK customers, but if you want to learn more you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this promotion? Are you going to go for it? – Let us know in the comments!