ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF GAMING (12GB) GPU Image Leaks

With CES 2021 set to officially start on January 11th, we already have a pretty solid idea in regards to some of the new PC hardware and technology that will (all going well) be revealed during the all-virtual online event. – In terms of Nvidia, who we already know plan to make some key launches at the event, such reveals potentially include their 3080 Ti, maybe some ‘Super’ GPU variants, and, of course, more of their entry-level focused graphics card designs.

In something that would seemingly add confirmation to at least the latter aspect of that list, however, in a report via Videocardz, an image has leaked online giving us our first look at the 12GB Nvidia 3060 variant.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF GAMING (12GB)

The image below shows us the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF GAMING and represents the first time a confirmed picture of a 12GB VRAM variant of this graphics card has appeared online. – Admittedly, in terms of aesthetics, it looks pretty much identical to the current ASUS TUF Gaming 3060 Ti model. Given that the 3060 Ti features (only) 8GB of memory, however, it is undoubtedly going to be interesting to see how these graphics cards stack up against each other. Particularly in gaming benchmarks where higher resolutions often perform better with more memory at their disposal.

When Will We Know More?

It seems more than a little certain that AIB partners are ready with their custom 3060 graphics card designs and, as such, all we’re waiting on in terms of a huge wave of GPU news is for Nvidia to give it the official rubber stamp. – And given that Team Green has already confirmed that a ‘special broadcast’ will be made on January 12th, we surely don’t have much longer to wait before we hear a lot about this new design!

