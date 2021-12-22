ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Packaging Image Leaks?

It’s been rumoured for more than a few months now that as part of their CES 2022 announcements, Nvidia would confirm the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated 3090 Ti graphics card. To date, however, there has been very little in the way of leaks, or even speculation, as to whether this was definitely happening or not. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that an ASUS TUF GAMING 3090 Ti packaging image has leaked online that all but confirms (if it’s legitimate) that a launch is literally just on the horizon!

ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

While the image is certainly very interesting, we should note a couple of caveats before we take a deep dive into what we can see. Firstly, we feel compelled to mention that such an image could very easily be faked. So take this with a grain of salt. Secondly, we should also note that the packaging image does appear to be rather strategically placed to basically hide any of the key information or specifications of this apparent GPU. – Just for an example of this, the amount of VRAM this is coming with is (annoyingly) obscured. Albeit, in this regard, we do expect it to retain the 24GB seen on the original.

If this leak is accurate, however, then we do at least know two things. Namely, that this upcoming Nvidia 3090 Ti graphics card is apparently 100% happening, but sticking with ASUS, it would appear that this new GPU is, pretty much, going to be visually identical to their existing TUF GAMING 3090.

When Will We Know More?

Nvidia is expected to formally confirm the launch of their 3090 Ti graphics card (alongside a lot of other potential new GPUs) at their CES 2022 keynote address which is set to be held on January 4th. – Rumours to date are already suggesting that the 3090 Ti, alongside the 3050, will be set for release before the end of that month, and, as such, Nvidia does seem to be covering the extremes of both ends of the scale here with their 30XX series.

If nothing else though, if this image is legitimate, ASUS at least seems to be more than ready for the launch!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!