ASUS & Gigabyte Register Nvidia ‘Super’ & AMD 5700 Releases

ASUS & Gigabyte Register New Graphics Card Models

With both the AMD 5700 and Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card releases seemingly just on the horizon, it’s certainly shaping up to be a pretty amazing summer for those looking to maybe take the plunge into purchasing a new GPU.

It seems, however, that we are set to pretty much have an outright bit of direct competition. Why? Well in a report via Videocardz, both Gigabyte and ASUS have registered various models based on either the upcoming Nvidia ‘Super’ range or AMD’s 5700.

ASUS

Starting with ASUS, as you can see above they plan to release a rather extensive range for both the Nvidia Super and Radeon 5700 graphics cards. Admittedly, this is just registration and, as such, this isn’t a 100% guarantee that the models will hit the shelves.

It would, however, signify that we can expect a decent amount of choice between both graphics card ranges. So what about Gigabyte?

Gigabyte

While the Gigabyte range is seeming going to be potentially greater with the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards, it’s certainly a lot more modest with the AMD Radeon 5700 of which only a maximum of 8 registrations have been made. Gigabyte has, however, always more leaned towards team Green in manufacturing and, as such, this isn’t so surprising.

With just days to go until models start releasing, however, we’re soon enough going to find out which model has the advantage here!

With just days to go until models start releasing, however, we're soon enough going to find out which model has the advantage here!