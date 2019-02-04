ASUS GPU Tweak II Is Updated With In-Game Adverts

ASUS GPU Tweak II

It is hardly a secret that if you know what you’re doing overclocking can provide a fantastic gateway to attempt to squeeze out as much performance from your system as possible. The gains are usually not massively substantial, but can often be enough to turn a good gaming experience into a great one.

There are, however, two avenues you can largely pursue via overclocking. You can attempt to do it manually via the bios – a method which has varying difficulties depending on your motherboard manufacturer and your knowledge of voltages and core multipliers etc. The alternative is to use a software program. The latter option can make overclocking a much simpler process with it often having an ‘automatic’ setting to attempt to calculate how far you can go before you start getting problems.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, one of these programs, namely ASUS GPU Tweak II has received an update which will undoubtedly be unpopular with consumers. Why? Well, it’s started to include in-game advertisements.

Some Things To Note!

While this does sound a bit hideous, there are, of course, more than a few caveats. For example, the pop-ups can be disabled. Secondly, they only appear if you have the overclocking software open while gaming (which would be a little unusual). It is, however, a pervasive form of advertising that many will find distasteful. I mean, you probably forked out £250+ for an ASUS card, you don’t expect to see adverts while trying to get the most out of it!

It isn’t awful and can be overcome. I do, however, this isn’t the start of a hideous new trend!

What do you think? Would this bother you? – Let us know in the comments!