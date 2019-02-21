ASUS GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card Range Leaked

ASUS GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card Range

With the release of the brand new Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards set to arrive in less than 24-hours (all going well), we have already seen a rather significantly large amount of leaks surrounding what we can expect from the various manufacturers. It seems, however, that the entire ASUS range has been leaked and we have more than a little variety to choose from.

What’s On The Way?

In a report via Videocardz, ASUS is planning to release 3 separate models for the 1660 Ti release. These models include;

  • ROG Strix Gaming OC
  • Dual OC
  • Phoenix OC

In terms of performance and potential, the ROG Strix Gaming OC represents what will likely be their most powerful card in the release line-up. It is, however, interesting to see them offering such large variants on the design.

Triple, Dual and Single Fan

As you can see in the leaked images, the release will comprise of 3 models. Visually, the biggest difference appears to be the number of fans included. While the ROG Strix Gaming OC features 3, the presumably ‘entry level’ Phoenix OC will only feature 1. This smaller provide design, however, will be ideal for those of you with smaller system builds.

When Will They Be Released?

Well, we should note that despite the 1660 Ti reportedly set to release on February 22nd, we still have no formal confirmation. We do, however, suspect that tomorrow is going to be a very busy day in the graphics card news. Specifically, as all the brands formally announce their models and fight for dominance in what could be a potentially highly-competitive market.

With leaked performance figures showing a 1070+ performance with a circa £280 price tag, the 1660 Ti could be a huge winner for Nvidia. I guess we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you excited for this graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!

