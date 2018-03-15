ASUS Hardware Powers Red Bull’s Gaming Sphere in London

ASUS Partners Up With Red Bull

The world’s premiere PC hardware manufacturer ASUS has teamed up with Red Bull to launch the Gaming Sphere in London. The centre is packed with the latest PC gaming hardware with the intention of promoting and expanding eSports in the UK.

ASUS has also partnered up with Thermaltake, Samsung, ADATA, and Intel to create custom gaming PCs for the centre. In fact, eTeknix is also building a system for ASUS, the video of which will soon be available on our YouTube channel.

What Kind of Hardware Can People Expect to See at the Gaming Sphere?

The Gaming Sphere is also home to several consoles, 16x PlayStation 4 Pro,16 x Xbox One X, 4 x Nintendo Switch and 4 x Nintendo Wii U to be exact.



However, that is not nearly as interesting or as impressive as the PC systems built there. These are packed with the following:

Furthermore, ASUS also the ROG Strix GL702VI gaming laptop at the centre. This is packed with an NVIDIA GTX 1080 graphics, an Intel i7-7700HQ processor, and a 120Hz G-Sync display.

Where Is the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Located?

UK’s Red Bulll Gaming Sphere is located in Shoreditch, London. It follows a similar Gaming Sphere recently launched in Japan. Both have similar aims of broadening the scope and influence eSports. As well as providing a centre for training future eSports stars.

For more information on the Red Bull Gaming Sphere, visit www.redbull.co.uk/gamingsphere

