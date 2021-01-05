ASUS Increases MSRP of GPUs and Motherboards

It’s not exactly a secret that graphics cards and motherboards reside within a very competitive market with many manufacturers looking to tout the best performance available at the most reasonable price possible. In something that will undoubtedly be very unpleasant news for consumers, however, ASUS has confirmed that in terms of practically all of its current-gen motherboard and graphics card models, they will (and have) increased the MSRP. – In a nutshell, ASUS technology just got a little bit more expensive!

ASUS Increases its GPU and Motherboard MSRPs

Despite attempts to make their products as cost-effective as possible, following a report via TechPowerUp, ASUS has recently confirmed that the current price structure just simply isn’t viable for the company anymore. As such, price increases have or will be applied to pretty much all of their current motherboard or graphics card models.

“This update applies to graphics cards and motherboards* We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards. Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change. *additional models may see an increase as we moved further into Q1.” – ASUS

This Isn’t Good…

In confirming the price increase, by and large, it looks like costs for their graphics card models have increased by around 5-10% which, although not sounding like a huge figure, clearly puts quite a significant cost impact, particularly on their graphics card designs. – The figures below reflect the current prices as per ASUS’ own direct online store:

ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-WHITE: $2,109.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $ 1,979.99

RTX3090-24G-EK: $2,014.99

TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $1,839.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-WHITE: $1,049.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $ 929.99

RTX3080-10G-EK: $999.99

TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $859.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-WHITE: $779.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $699.99

RTX3070-8G-EK: $729.99

TUF-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $649.99

KO-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $639.99

DUAL-RTX3070-O8G: $599.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $599.99

TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $ 529.99

KO-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $519.99

DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G: $ 499.99

The biggest concern at this point though is that with ASUS making this clearly difficult decision, will other manufacturers also decide to do the same? – Sadly, we suspect that they will!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!