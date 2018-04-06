ASUS Introduces the ROG Zephyrus M GM501 Gaming Laptop

Ultra-Slim Gaming Laptop from ASUS Republic of Gamers

ASUS has been really busy lately, what with the launch of new motherboards, gaming systems, and even a clothing line. On top of that, Intel has announced their new batch of 8th Gen Core processors so ASUS is rolling out new laptops as well. One of these is an update to their Zephyrus Max-Q laptop which we have reviewed here at eTeknix.com. The new version is called the Zephyrus M GM501, and it is even better.

What Features Does the Zephyrus M GM501 Have?

It packs a six-core Intel Coffee Lake i7-8750H processor and a full-throttle GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. This is cooled by the expanding Active Aerodynamic System similar to the original Zephyrus. This AAS dissipates over 125W despite the low profile design, plus it allows for cooler air to be drawn in when active. The gap on this AAS opens a few more millimeters wider than the Zephyrus GX501, improving the cooling even further. Plus, it is propped up on a shorter, sturdier panel than before. The laptop also has double-side blowers pulling air from above and vents between the keyboard and display. When necessary, these fans can also run at higher RPMs since it uses 12V power instead of 5V.

The display is also perfect for gaming with its tear-free 144Hz G-sync display, boasting a 3-ms response time. It also packs 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, expandable up to 32GB, and has a 256GB M.2 NVMe with a 1TB Seagate FireCuda SSHD.

How Much is the ROG Zephyrus M GM501 Laptop?

The Zephyrus M GM501GS-XS74 is now available for pre-order $2199 USD. A GTX 1060 6GB version is also coming with a lower price of $1899 USD called the Zephyrus M GM501GM-WS74.