ASUS Introduces the Thin Mini ITX Prime H310T Motherboard

Compact, Thin and Affordable Business Motherboard

Intel might be having a shortage of H310 chipsets at the moment. However, ASUS managed to get a hold of several of them before the culling. So now they are presenting the Prime H310T motherboard which uses the budget chipset. This is not just any low-cost motherboard however. It is specifically designed as a thin mini-ITX H310 business motherboard. That means it is compact and low profile, ideal for kiosk or other business system builds.

What Features Does the ASUS H310T Motherboard Have?

The compact mini-ITX form factor does not exactly have much room for many components. Compound the fact that this is a thin-by-design motherboard, then you are limited even further. However, ASUS managed to add plenty through smart design choices. The components are all low-profile as well including the chokes and the solid capacitors. Furthermore, the rear IO ports are only as tall as two USB type-A stacks.

ASUS also switches to a slotted SO-DIMM type for the memory. Users can fit up to 32GB via two SO-DIMM slots, supporting DDR4 2666/2400/2133.

There are two SATA 6Gb/s ports available, as well as an M.2 socket 3 with M key type 2260/2280 support. This can operate in either SATA or PCIe x4 mode. Another M.2 socket with E key is also present for 2230 WiFi and BT devices as well as PCIe, CNVi/USB mode support.

Each package comes with a regular sized IO shield for desktop, as well as a thin mini ITX IO shield. It also comes with two M.2 screws, one SATA power cable and two SATA 6Gb/s cables. Since it has 12V/19V DC power from the rear IO, the SATA power cable accessory lets users power the drives attached to the SATA port just by using the board’s power.

For more information, visit the official product page at https://www.asus.com/Motherboards/PRIME-H310T/specifications/