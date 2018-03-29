ASUS Introduces VG255H Monitor for Console Gaming

A Monitor for Console Gamers

ASUS announced several gaming displays early in the year, but their latest is something different from the usual. The new ASUS VG255H instead is a gaming monitor specifically for console players. The move itself is not surprising, considering ASUS monitors have been a staple of console tournament gameplay. The Fighting Game community for instance uses ASUS’ VG245H due to its reliably low input lag. Low input lag is important for competitive play where milliseconds matter. Now the ASUS VG255H continues that tradition.

What is Input Lag Anway?

In case you are still not sure what input lag means and why it is important to have monitor with low input lag, ASUS made the following demonstration video:

What Features Does the VG255H Have?

The ASUS VG255H is a 24.5-inch display supporting a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. It comes with dual HDMI ports to connect games console as well as another device at the same time. It also has AMD FreeSync technology support, which eliminates screen tearing. Normally that feature is only reserved for PC users with Radeon graphics card. However, new updates on the Xbox now enable that feature on the AMD powered Microsoft console.

The monitor is also VESA wall-mountable, but it comes with an ergonomic stand that offers swivel, pivot, full tilt and height adjustment. It also has TUV Rheinland certification for flicker-free and Low Blue Light technology for added comfort.

So that it is ready-to-use for gaming, ASUS also equips the VG255H with a pair of 2W stereo speakers. A 3.5mm mini-jack for an earphone or audio output pass is also available. Plus, an alternate D-sub connector for legacy devices.

For more information, visit the official product page at: https://www.asus.com/Monitors/VG255H/specifications/