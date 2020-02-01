ASUS is Revising its RX 5700 Series TUF Gaming GPU Design

The AMD 5700 XT is proving, so far, to be a very popular graphics card with consumers. Admittedly, largely for those of us who are looking for a solid upgrade option, but perhaps don’t have the money for any of Nvidia’s stronger alternatives. If you were planning on getting one, however, then you might just want to stay your hand a moment. Well, at least until we see what ASUS is cooking up.

In a report via TechPowerUp, ASUS is reportedly set to launch a revised version of their 5700 (XT) graphics cards. One that will specifically feature some significant improvements to its temperature control.

ASUS 5700 (and XT) TUF Gaming

In the report, ASUS is set to introduce new revised models for their TUF Gaming models. One that will add their Axial Tech fans to the graphics cards as well as a brand new Heatsink underneath. In addition, we will also see the vent area extended slightly.

With the new range reportedly set to be called the “TUG Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700-series EVO”, these will undoubtedly provide some improvements to the overall performance of the graphics card. It should, however, be noted that the clock speeds will remain unchanged. In other words, it will perform better, but likely will not be any faster. Remember, this is a revision, not a brand new GPU line.

What Do We Think?

Although the 5700 (and XT) didn’t suffer some significant problems in terms of noise or temperatures, this revised design will undoubtedly be looking to bring them down even further. We’d like to say that this could push the overclocking potential, but as we’ve noted numerous times in the past, AMD has placed restrictions on just how hard you can push the 5XXX range.

Still, given that this will (or should) be an overall better design, perhaps this is going to be the crown jewel in the 5700 (XT) range.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!