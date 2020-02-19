ASUS Launch the TUF Gaming GT301 PC Case

If you’re a gamer on the go, then you probably know that having a mid-tower chassis (or anything larger) can usually be a bit of a bulky thing to lug around. With the launch of the new ASUS TUF Gaming GT301, however, this is a PC case design looking to make it as easy as possible!

ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 PC

With the TUF Gaming GT301, ASUS has looked to incorporate straps into the design (which loop through the case itself) which means that in terms of carrying, you have fixed and firm control points.

It does though, as you might expect, come with more than a little functionality to ensure that, for a PC chassis as a whole, this is a very solid design to build your new PC system within.

Features

Stylishly design: Perforated honeycomb front panel to aid airflow and features a tempered-glass side panel to showcase your build’s internals in the compact case.

Efficient cooling: Equipped with three 120mm Aura Sync addressable RGB-illuminated fans and one 120mm rear fan, plus up to six fan-mounting points for targeted airflow.

Space reserved for 280/360mm water-cooling radiators in front and 120mm at the rear

Integrated 6 ports Aura Sync addressable-RGB controller hub and a dedicated front panel control button to create a stunning lighting effect

Extensive storage options: up to 2 HDD (trays included) and 6x SDD (2x dedicated bracket included, one is on the power supply shroud) mounting locations

Combat-ready: Customized headphone hook which can be hanged on both sides

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Due to hit shelves in the next few weeks sadly, at the time of writing, ASUS hasn’t revealed how much the TUF Gaming GT301 will cost. Based on similar products, however, we would anticipate a price in the region of £100.

In the spirit of fairness, this isn’t the best looking PC case. Remember though, this has been specifically designed for portability which, in terms of mid-tower designs, is rarely an achievable feature. As such, this will undoubtedly represent an interesting proposition to the more mobile amongst you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!