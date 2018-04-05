ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

/ 2 hours ago

ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

Proudly Wear ROG Colours

ASUS has been really busy these past few weeks preparing new products. Not just in the form of new laptops, motherboards and even full systems. Now they are even venturing into stylish eSports clothing with their 2018 ROGxMETA colleciton. This collection includes shirts, hoodies, caps and accessories matching the Republic of Gamers aesthetic. It is also available for both men and women.

ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

As you might have gathered from the name, ASUS has teamed up with META Threads to bring these to the public. The LA-based clothing company blends street style with gaming culture. They also design and manufacture the products within the USA.

ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

How Much Are These ROGxMETA Clothing?

ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

The list and link to each new 2018 ROGxMETA product is available below with the prices in US dollars.

 

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja