ASUS Launches 2018 ROGxMETA Clothing Collection

Proudly Wear ROG Colours

ASUS has been really busy these past few weeks preparing new products. Not just in the form of new laptops, motherboards and even full systems. Now they are even venturing into stylish eSports clothing with their 2018 ROGxMETA colleciton. This collection includes shirts, hoodies, caps and accessories matching the Republic of Gamers aesthetic. It is also available for both men and women.

As you might have gathered from the name, ASUS has teamed up with META Threads to bring these to the public. The LA-based clothing company blends street style with gaming culture. They also design and manufacture the products within the USA.

How Much Are These ROGxMETA Clothing?

The list and link to each new 2018 ROGxMETA product is available below with the prices in US dollars.