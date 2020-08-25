ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards

/ 3 mins ago
asus logo mds

ASUS has today announced the new A520 chipset motherboards for its TUF Gaming, Prime, and Pro series. The AMD A520 chipset is the successor to the A320 chipset and features PCIe 3.0. Designed to cater to a wide range of needs, these motherboards feature a 32 MB BIOS flash ROM, and support future AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture CPUs and APUs.

ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards

ASUS A520 Motherboards

ASUS A520 motherboards can be paired with an AMD APU to create a budget-friendly gaming rig or workstation, making them ideal for DIY PC users and small to medium-sized businesses.

ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards

ASUS is also pleased to announce that its R&D team broke the existing world memory frequency record, setting DDR4- 6666 on ROG Strix B550-I Gaming, using the AMD Ryzen 4700GE processor and Crucial Ballistix MAX memory.

ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards

In addition, the new BIOS updates for the complete lineup of AM4-based A520, X570 and B550 series motherboards are now available. The latest BIOS versions include the AGESA combo V2 PI 1.0.8.0 update, which is essential for future compatibility.

ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards 1

Specifications

ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards 2

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASUS has not confirmed any specific prices nor regional availability for its new A520 motherboards. If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend