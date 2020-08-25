ASUS Launches its A520 Motherboards

ASUS has today announced the new A520 chipset motherboards for its TUF Gaming, Prime, and Pro series. The AMD A520 chipset is the successor to the A320 chipset and features PCIe 3.0. Designed to cater to a wide range of needs, these motherboards feature a 32 MB BIOS flash ROM, and support future AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture CPUs and APUs.

ASUS A520 Motherboards

ASUS A520 motherboards can be paired with an AMD APU to create a budget-friendly gaming rig or workstation, making them ideal for DIY PC users and small to medium-sized businesses.

ASUS is also pleased to announce that its R&D team broke the existing world memory frequency record, setting DDR4- 6666 on ROG Strix B550-I Gaming, using the AMD Ryzen 4700GE processor and Crucial Ballistix MAX memory.

In addition, the new BIOS updates for the complete lineup of AM4-based A520, X570 and B550 series motherboards are now available. The latest BIOS versions include the AGESA combo V2 PI 1.0.8.0 update, which is essential for future compatibility.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASUS has not confirmed any specific prices nor regional availability for its new A520 motherboards. If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!