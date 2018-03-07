ASUS Launches Prime J4005I-C Gemini Lake SoC Motherboard

New Mini-ITX Option with Built-in CPU

ASUS is announcing the new Prime J4005I-C mini-ITX mainboard. Unlike other boards, this one does not come with a socketed CPU. Instead, it uses an Intel Gemini Lake J4005 Celeron SoC. So users can readily use it out of the box. It even comes with its own passive heatsink already. Users simply just need to add in DDR4 memory and plug-it in to run.

What Features are Available with the Intel Celeron J4005?

The Intel Celeron J4005 is a dual-core CPU operating at 2.0GHz base frequency with a 2.7GHz burst frequency. It is highly efficient with a TDP of 10W, hence the passive cooling. The SoC also has built-in Intel UHD Graphics 600 which supports up to three simultaneous displays. It even supports 4K UHD at 60GHz output.

What Features Are Available on the ASUS J4005I-C Motherboard?

As for the motherboard itself, it has an HDMI, LVDS and VGA port available for those three simultaneous displays.

It has two USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports at the rear. Two more USB 3.0 ports are available via the on-board header.

There are three audio jacks available via a Realtek ALC887-VD2 8-Channel High Definition Audio CODEC. The Gigabit Ethernet is via a Realtek solution as well. Specifically, it uses the RTL8111H.

In terms of on-board storage, an M.2 slot (Key M) is available supporting either 2260 or 2280 devices. It can even operate in PCIe mode. As for SATA ports, there are two SATA3 ports available right behind the motherboard tray.

How Much is the ASUS Prime J4005I-C SoC Mothebroard?

It is now available for pre-order for £68.21 in the UK (including VAT).

