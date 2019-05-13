ASUS Launches the AiMesh AX6100 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

/ 1 min ago
ASUS Launches the AiMesh AX6100 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

Introducing the World’s First Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Mesh System

ASUS is one of the earliest companies to announce their Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers a few years ago. Now they are taking two of these and putting it into one kit to make the “world’s first Wi-Fi 6 mesh system”.

They are calling this the AiMesh AX6100 mesh system and it comprises of two RT-AX92U routers. It is a Tri-Band solution delivering 866Mbps (5GHz 1), 4804Mbps (5GHz 2), and 400Mbps (2.4GHz). This is much faster than the 1734Mbps on a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) router.

ASUS Launches the AiMesh AX6100 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

Each router also has four Gigabit LAN ports with a Gigabit WAN port. So either one can be setup as a primary router. It also supports both LAN port aggregation and WAN port. aggregation. This eliminates the 1G bottleneck from WAN port which is handy if your ISP offers a 1Gbps package.

Like most Mesh WiFi systems, ASUS also makes control and monitoring easy through a smartphone companion app. This also allows parents to swiftly set controls and restrictions remotely.

How Much is the ASUS AiMesh AX6100 Mesh Wi-Fi System?

The AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System will start selling starting June according to Hardware.Info with a price tag of €469.99.

For more information, visit the official AiMesh AX6100 (RT-AX92U) product page.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!