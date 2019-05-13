ASUS Launches the AiMesh AX6100 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Introducing the World’s First Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Mesh System

ASUS is one of the earliest companies to announce their Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers a few years ago. Now they are taking two of these and putting it into one kit to make the “world’s first Wi-Fi 6 mesh system”.

They are calling this the AiMesh AX6100 mesh system and it comprises of two RT-AX92U routers. It is a Tri-Band solution delivering 866Mbps (5GHz 1), 4804Mbps (5GHz 2), and 400Mbps (2.4GHz). This is much faster than the 1734Mbps on a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) router.

Each router also has four Gigabit LAN ports with a Gigabit WAN port. So either one can be setup as a primary router. It also supports both LAN port aggregation and WAN port. aggregation. This eliminates the 1G bottleneck from WAN port which is handy if your ISP offers a 1Gbps package.

Like most Mesh WiFi systems, ASUS also makes control and monitoring easy through a smartphone companion app. This also allows parents to swiftly set controls and restrictions remotely.

How Much is the ASUS AiMesh AX6100 Mesh Wi-Fi System?

The AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System will start selling starting June according to Hardware.Info with a price tag of €469.99.

For more information, visit the official AiMesh AX6100 (RT-AX92U) product page.