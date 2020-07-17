ASUS Launches the Mini PC PN50

ASUS has today announced the launch of its new Mini PC PN50, an ultra-compact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors with Radeon Vega 7 graphics, and support for high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN50 is ready to take on demanding workloads, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk and makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs will not fit – from digital signage to home-theater setups.

ASUS Mini PC PN50

Mini PC PN50 supports up to 8K resolution at 60 Hz or up to four displays simultaneously, with up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz, providing ultrarealistic visuals. It is also suitable for flexible business scenarios, with configurable port options. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) networking ensures stable, high-speed data transfers, even in crowded networking environments, and dual USB-C ports support data transfer and DisplayPort functionality over a single cable. Mini PC PN50 is also ready for Microsoft Cortana, with integrated dual-array front microphones for convenient voice control, and features an infrared (IR) sensor, letting users control applications via remote control. HDMI CEC can also be enabled to wake the display from standby or to turn on Mini PC PN50.

Performance & Specifications

ASUS Mini PC PN50 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. Compared with same-tier mini PC processors, this delivers an overall performance improvement of up to 14%, enabling smoother daily computing experiences. When it comes to multitasking, PN50’s processor proves itself to be a real powerhouse – driving performance gains of up to 35%.

The latest addition to the popular ASUS Mini PC range also boasts high-speed DDR4 3200 MHz memory that is up to 1.3X faster than DDR4 2400 MHz memory, delivering excellent performance for everyday computing tasks.

ASUS Mini PC PN50 is powered by integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, delivering performance improvements of over 150% when compared with traditional mini PC graphics – so it is ready to thrill with high-resolution, ultrarealistic visual content. PN50 supports a single 8K display at up to 60 Hz and also supports up to four displays with 4K resolution at 60 Hz through HDMI, DisplayPort over dual USB-C, and user-configurable ports,2 without any limitation on the combination.

Mini PC PN50 also supports stunning 8K UHD through DisplayPort 1.4 or Type-C DisplayPort, for detail that’s 4X times greater than 4K or a remarkable 16X higher than traditional Full HD output. Specifically, PN50 will pump 8K visuals at up to 30Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode (DP++) – bringing every image to life in breathtaking style.

ASUS Mini PC PN50 provides comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports, including a front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with both Battery Charging 1.2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a configurable port to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections (offered as standard in UK with DisplayPort 1.4, other options available on request). The new machine also boasts WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for high-speed wireless connections.

Features

Windows 10 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business. or other editions available

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Renoir Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 7 Graphics

Support up to 4 displays simultaneously with 4K resolution

Dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for data transfer, power delivery and DisplayPort functionality

Support INTEL® WI-FI 6 (GIG+) + BT 5.0

Configurable Ports support DP1.4/VGA/LAN/COM options

Microsoft Cortana support with dual-array front microphones

Infrared (IR) receiver for remote control of applications

Dual-storage design with up to a 2.5-inch HDD up to 1 TB and an M.2 SSD up to 512 GB

ASUS Corporate Stable Model program ensuring 36-month stable-supply guarantee

24/7 reliability — Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

Storage & Low-Power Consumption

With a modern design featuring sleek lines and a stylish, brushed finish, ASUS Mini PC PN50 easily blends into home, office and retail environments. Lightweight and compact with 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm dimensions and a 0.62-liter volume, it can be placed almost anywhere and even attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount for a space-saving, all-in-one solution.

A convenient sliding chassis design makes it easy add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, or memory in two easy steps, using just a screwdriver. A bare-bones option is also available, giving consumers maximum flexibility to customize their setups.

ASUS Mini PC PN50 has an energy-efficient design that reduces environmental impact while helping to lower operating costs, in business environments or the home. The eco-friendly ASUS Mini PC series has received of some of the industry’s highest environmental certifications, including Energy Star. Specifically, PN50 consumes as little as 10 W at idle. It is also whisper-quiet, generating just 21.9 dBA at idle and 34.7 dBA at full load.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here!