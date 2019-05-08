ASUS Launches the ROG Strix B365-F Gaming Motherboard

First B365 Chipset ATX Motherboard from ASUS

ASUS announced their first B365 chipset motherboard a few days ago called the ROG Strix B365-G. Now they are following it up with another for the ROG Strix line. This time, it is the ROG Strix B365-F Gaming motherboard.

Unlike the B365-G which uses a micro-ATX form factor, the B365-F uses a standard ATX size. Because of this, there is room for additional expansion slots and connectivity options. In addition to having a PCIe x16, and a PCIe x4 slot (second physically PCIe x16), it has two PCIe x1 slots.

There are also three M.2 slots on the board. Two of which are for storage supporting NVMe or SATA SSD (M Key). Unlike the B365-G however, one of the M.2 slots have a heatshield.

Meanwhile, the third is for mounting an optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth card (E Key). Wired network otherwise comes courtesy of Intel’s i219V and additional storage options include 6x SATA3 ports just like the B365-G.

Similarly, the ROG SupremeFX audio subsystem uses the customized Realtek ALC1220 codec (S1220A). This audio solution uses dual OP Amps and has built-in impedance sensing for both front and rear headphone outputs.

For the full specifications, visit the official ROG Strix B365-F Gaming product page.

How Much is the ROG STrix B365-F Gaming Motherboard?

ASUS did not reveal any pricing information at this time. However, expect it to be priced around $100 USD once it becomes available.