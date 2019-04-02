ASUS Launches the ROG Swift PG349Q 120Hz Curved Monitor

21:9 Ultrawide QHD with G-Sync

ASUS is releasing yet another gaming monitor under their ROG Swift line. This time it is the ROG Swift PG349Q, a 34-inch curved monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It uses an IPS panel and a sharper 1900R curve rather than the typical 1800R.

This panel supports a resolution of up to 3440 x 1440 and has a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. It even supports NVIDIA G-Sync technology so users can game without unsightly screen tearing.

Aside from those features, this monitor has a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m², 100:1 static contrast ratio and 4ms (GTG) response time.

As part of ASUS’ ROG Swift family it also has RGB LEDs, controllable via ASUS Aura Sync RGB software.

What Kind of Connectivity Options Does the ROG Swift PG349Q Have?

Aside from RGB LEDs at the back, users can also find the useful connectors there. They have a choice between HDMI and Displayport, but there also USB ports. The monitor actually needs one of these USB ports to communicate with the PC to control the RGB LED.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Swift PG349Q?

The company didn’t reveal pricing at this time. If it is priced anything like the previously launched ROG Swift PG349Q, then expect it to be around $999 USD.