ASUS Launches the Zephyrus S (GX531) Slim Gaming Laptop

The World’s Slimmest Gaming Laptop

ASUS is announcing a new Zephyrus laptop gaming model that is their thinnest yet. In fact, they are boasting that this is currently the world’s slimmest gaming laptop measuring only between 14.95mm and 15.75mm thick.

The ASUS Zephyrus S (GX531) comes packed with a 15.6″ FHD display. Being a gaming laptop, this panel is capable of 144Hz refresh rate and has a 3ms response time.

Even more impressive is that despite the small size, they manage to pack an Intel Core i7-8750H processor inside. This is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, so ASUS also deploys their Actice Aerodynamic System to cool the components.

The AAS is a special vent system design that opens up underneath the enclosure when the laptop is lifted. This allows for a greater amount of cool air to be drawn in. This design of course, is also implemented in the original Zephyrus notebook.

Furthermore, the Zephyrus S features Aura Sync RGB LED lighting support and has a full-size keyboard.

It has a trackpad on the right side which can double as a touch-sensitive numpad. Like the original Zephyrus, the backlit RGB keyboard sits closer to the bottom edge, while the cooling system and speakers occupy the top area. So there are no wrist rest areas available.

How Much is the ASUS Zephyrus S GX531?

The RoG Zephyrus S GX531 gaming notebook has an MSRP starting at £2,000.