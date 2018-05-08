ASUS Launching ZenBook Pro 15 with 8th Gen Core i9 CPU

Thin but Powerful

ASUS is getting ready to launch their new ZenBook Pro notebook lineup for 2018. This time, the thin and light laptop is going to be packing some serious processing power. Especially since it will be available with the Core i9-8950HK 6-core CPU. The laptop itself will just be 0.74 inches thick and will weigh around 4.1 pounds. ASUS will also provide choices for alternate processors such as the Core i5-8300H, and Core i7-8750H. The Core i5-8300H is a quad-core processor, while the Core i7-8750H is a 6-core processor.

What Other Features Does the ZenBook Pro 15 Have?

In terms of display options, users can choose between a 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) or a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display. The 4K model has 100% Adobe RGB color gamut, while the 1080p model has a 100% sRGB color gamut. Moreover, the 1080p version is available in both touch or non-touch display. Either way, the ZenBook Pro 2018 model boasts an 83% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the 7.3mm bezels surrounding the display.

In terms of storage, users can choose between 256GB or 512GB SATA III SSDs, or opt for a larger capacity and faster 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSDs. The memory option includes 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

The ZenBook Pro 15 also has two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. ASUS even manages to cram an HDMI, headset jacks, as well as a microSD card reader along the sides. Although there is no Ethernet jack, ASUS will provide optional USB to Ethernet dongles for the unit.

All models come with a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU regardless of resolution or CPU configuration. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 71Wh battery which can last up to 9 hours.

When Will the ZenBook Pro 15 2018 be Available?

There is no word yet on when this will be ready for stores. However, Computex 2018 is just around the corner so expect announcements within weeks.