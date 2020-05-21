ASUS ‘Leaks’ B550M-A/TUF Gaming B550 Micro-ATX Image

All going well, within the next few weeks we’ll officially (and finally) see AMD’s Ryzen B550 platform motherboards hit retail shelves. While we have already seen a number of designs and launches confirmed, it seems that someone at ASUS might’ve gotten a little click-happy on their website.

In a report via TechPowerUp, a banner image showing at least 3 new upcoming B550 motherboard designs appeared giving us a small window into what we can expect!

ASUS ‘Leaks’ B550 Motherboards

In the image, it is able to ascertain at least what two of the three revealed boards are going to be. These are:

Prime B550M-A

TUF Gaming series

As for what the third board is (in terms of a specific name), we are left with more than a little guesswork. All going well though, this apparent misclick might be just a precursor to an official launch in the next few days!

What Do We Think?

We can confirm (having visited the ASUS website – which you’re also welcome to do so via the link here) that this banner image has since been removed. As such, it does seem to confirm that this did hit their website a little earlier than expected.

As above though, with formal launches expected thick and fast in the coming weeks, expect to hear more news on these motherboards in the very near future!

What do you think? Are you looking at getting a B550 motherboard? If so, are you making the move to AMD Ryzen 3rd-gen? – Let us know in the comments!