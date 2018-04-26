ASUS Lyra Trio Home WiFi System Now Available for Pre-Order

Mesh Networking Made Easy from ASUS

ASUS‘ new Lyra Trio WiFi Mesh system is now available for pre-order via Amazon. The three pieces of hardware are used together for an easy home network setup and were announced last month. This is particularly useful for users who have very little technical background. As well as those who find that a single router is not enough for a full-house coverage.

The kit contains everything the user needs for setup. That includes three an RJ45 Ethernet cable, three Lyra Trio devices and their corresponding power adapter. Together, the kit can cover up to 5,400 square feet of space via 3×3 MIMO. Plus, its triangular shape enables the signal to travel vertically and through multiple floors.

Setup is easy. Simply plug in your Internet connection to the WAN port and follow the software setup steps. No PC? No problem. The Lyra Trio WiFi can also be setup via its smartphone app. After which, users can control it through this as well. Each unit has a LAN port which users can also connect for further stabilizing the home network instead of just connecting one device. Just one device is enough to cover 1,800 square feet. Two can cover up to 3,600square feet.

How Much is the ASUS Lyra Trio WiFi?

The device itself launches on May 1, 2018. However, it is now available for pre-order via Amazon.com for $299 USD for the 3-piece kit. This actually costs less than the original Lyra Home 3-piece Mesh system which originally was $399 USD, now down to $335 USD.