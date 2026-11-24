The RAM situation seems to be worse than ever. It’s not just that we have to deal with extremely high prices, which keep increasing week after week instead of going down. Shortages are also becoming an increasingly noticeable problem for companies, and ASUS is already considering reducing the amount of memory in some of its low-end and mid-range PCs.

The company’s Co-CEO, S.Y. Hsu, explained that the situation is really complicated, to the point where the company can no longer pass on rising prices to consumers. This has been the company’s policy since the crisis began. However, they seem to have realized that consumers are increasingly putting off buying new devices, hoping that prices will eventually come down.

ASUS Low-End and Mid-Range PCs Could Come With Less RAM

ASUS’s strategy could involve offering PC configurations with less RAM to prevent the prices of low-end and high-end models from rising too much. In fact, it now seems that 16 GB memory configurations could be reduced to 8 GB so that they remain financially viable.

ASUS has said that it has held discussions with Microsoft to make this possible. The Redmond-based company has been working for some time to improve Windows 11 performance on computers with 8 GB of RAM. This is crucial for companies like ASUS to offer these configurations without compromising performance.

However, despite ASUS’s change in policy, the company is not particularly optimistic about 2027. It expects the global PC market to fall by between 10% and 15% over the year, with the biggest decline expected around the middle of 2027. Nevertheless, it expects the market to recover slightly in the second half of 2027, but sales will likely remain lower than they are today.