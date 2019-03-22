ASUS Preparing X570 Motherboard Line-up for Ryzen 3000 CPUs

List Leaked Early by VideoCardz.com

The third generation AMD Ryzen processors are arriving soon. While these will still use the AM4 socket and have backwards compatibility with previous AM4 chipset boards, the launch will be accompanied with a next-gen motherboard chipset launch as well. This time, the flagship will be the X570, displacing the X470 and X370 chipsets before it.

Now VideoCardz has gotten hold of a motherboard list from ASUS‘ upcoming X570 lineup. VideoCardz tends to reliably leak info on upcoming product launches, so this one looks like a valid list.

Surprisingly, this list already contains 12 models. All using the flagship X570 chipset. More motherboards are incoming with the mainstream B550 chipset as well. This 3rd generation Ryzen chipset is expected to finally bring PCIe 4.0 to the mainstream desktop space.

What ASUS X570 Chipset Model Motherboards are Coming Out?

We have the usual ROG, ROG Strix, PRIME, and TUF variants. Although curiously, there is also a new workstation model called the Pro WS X570-ACE. The ROG Strix X570-I and CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT are most likely mini-ITX models and the rest will probably be standard ATX form-factor motherboards.

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA

PRIME X570-P

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO

PRIME X570-PRO

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI)

Pro WS X570-ACE

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT

ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING

TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI)

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING

ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING

TUF GAMING X570-PLUS

ASUS is actually not the first brand to have their X570 motherboard lineup leak out. Two months ago, ASRock’s X570 lineup showed up on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s (EEC) website.

Here are the X570 models included in the EEC list entry:

Phantom Gaming X

Extreme4

Phantom Gaming 6

Pro4

Phantom Gaming 4

Taichi

Pro4 R2.0

X570M Pro4 R2.0

X570M Pro4



When Will These X570 Motherboards Launch?

These will most likely arrive sometime in Q2 2019, before Computex 2019. Although AMD themselves have not announced any firm dates yet.