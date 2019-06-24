ASUS Prime A320I-K mini-ITX Entry-Level Motherboard Released

ASUS Prime

The latest motherboard from ASUS isn’t a fire breathing flagship that costs a fortune. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The AMD AM4 motherboard is the entry-level Prime A320I-K. It comes in a mini-ITX form factor, with support for 1st and 2nd Gen CPUs out of the box. That most likely means 3rd Gen support is just a BIOS update away, but don’t quote me on that.

A320I-K

5X Protection III: Multiple hardware safeguards for all-round protection

Native M.2: Lightning-fast storage speeds

One-stop controls: Media-acclaimed UEFI BIOS with EZ Flash 3

Fan Xpert 2+:Flexible controls for ultimate cooling and quietness, plus GPU-temperature sensing for cooler gaming.

ASUS Aura Sync header: Onboard connector for RGB LED strips, easily synced with an ever-growing portfolio of Aura Sync-capable hardware.

It features a single 2280 M.2 mount, a 6-phase VRM with no heatsink, and the standard 24-pin and 8-pin EPS connectors. Overall, it’s pretty basic and obviously designed for standard use vs big overclocking.

mini-ITX

You’ll find it’s got some decent connectivity though. There are 6 SATA 6 ports, six USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports support. There’s even an onboard DisplayPort and HDMI; handy if you’re using an APU. Networking comes from the Realtek RTL8111H 1 GbE connection, while audio comes from the Realtek ALC887 chipset.

Prices are expected to be around $60 and should be hitting stores any time now. Check it out on the ASUS product page here.