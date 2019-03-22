ASUS ProArt PQ22UC OLED 4K HDR Professional Monitor Announced

Introducing the World’s First 21.6-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR10 Monitor

ASUS is finally launching their much anticipated ProArt PQ22UC monitor. This is the world’s first 21.6-inch OLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR display for professional use.

Unlike other ProArt displays, the PQ22UC is designed to be ultraslim and conveniently portable. It even has a fold-flat stand cover in addition to the requisite monitor stand.

The advanced OLED panel has pure RGB self-illuminating pixels and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. This means superior HDR with deep blacks and tonally accurate highlights. In fact, it is factory pre-calibrated with Delta E < 2 colour accuracy.

It features 10-bit colour graphics to display more than 1.07 billion colours, a 14-bit internal lookup table, and support for Gamma values of 2.6, 2.4, 2.2, 2.0, and 1.8 to produce natural-looking images with smoother transitions between hues. Boasting professional-grade colour with 99% DCI-P3 gamut coverage.

The ASUS ProArt PQ22UC includes a Micro HDMI and dual USB-CTM ports which support AC power input, data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 4K UHD output.

How Much is the ASUS ProArt PQ22UC Monitor?

ASUS did not reveal any official pricing information yet. Although some stores in Europe have begun listing it as early as last month with staggeringly (albeit, unsurprisingly) high price.

Austrian website I-CS lists it for €5.160,90. Thankfully, that price is with VAT. Meanwhile in the UK, Wex Photo lists it for £4,699.00.