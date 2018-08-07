ASUS Releases 300 Series BIOS Update for Intel 9000 CPUs

New CPU Support for ASUS 300 Series Chipset Motherboards

ASUS is now announcing a new set of BIOS updates which brings Intel 9000 series CPU support to their existing 300 series chipset motherboards. This following MSI’s announcement last week, delivering similar support to their Z370 chipset boards.

As for when this CPU is actually coming out, it might be in September, or it might be in October. Intel themselves have not commented yet on their existence officially. However, the confirmation from both MSI and ASUS pretty much guarantees it.

This is great news for users looking to upgrade their Coffee Lake CPU into something newer. Although, don’t expect any huge leap as with previous Intel CPU releases. After all, Coffee Lake CPUs still share the same microarchitecture as Skylake CPUs from 2015.

Which ASUS Motherboards Support Intel 9000 CPUs?

The good news is that ASUS has support not just for their fully unlocked Z370 chipset boards. They also support several H310, B360, H370 and Q370 chipset motherboards. Unlike the 200-series to 300-series jump, it seems there is no questionable excuse this about about the VRM being “inadequate ” for running these new CPUs. That is despite the higher core count if the rumours are to be believed.

The list below shows all the CPUs that are compatible. Plus, it also includes the BIOS version update which adds the microcode for 9000 series support.