ASUS Releases New AMD 5600 XT BIOS Update

Following the launch of the AMD 5600 XT graphics card at the start of this year, the release gave us (and many other reviewers) something of a headache. Why? Well, literally 24 hours before their embargo was lifted, AMD issued an extremely last minute BIOS update looking to push the GPUs performance a little further. It wasn’t just bad for us in the more journalistic side of the tech industry. The various AIB partners were all scrambling to get their versions of the BIOS update set specifically for their range of graphics card releases. In a nutshell, it was a pain!

While ASUS was amongst these, if you do own one of their 5600 XT graphics cards, then you might want to pay attention. A new BIOS update released for very specific models may look to push the performance even further!

ASUS Launch New BIOS Update for 5600 XT Graphics Cards

Specifically applying to ROG Strix RX 5600 XT O6G and TUF Gaming RX 5600 XT EVO OC graphics cards, the new version firstly makes applying the new BIOS a lot simpler as it can be executed directly from your operating systems desktop.

More so, however, the latest BIOS update (again, specifically for these graphics cards) unlocks the memory clock speed to upgrade it from 12Gbps to 14 Gbps.

What Do We Think?

While this shouldn’t increase the performance by massive margins, you do have to put this into perspective. If you own one of these ASUS GPUs, then installing the latest BIOS should prove you with (essentially) a free upgrade. You can’t argue with that!

You can check out the BIOS updates via the following links:

What do you think? How much faster do you think this BIOS update will make these graphics cards? Enough to make a notable difference? – Let us know in the comments!