ASUS Reportedly Blocking Further ROG Strix 5700 XT Reviews

Earlier this month the ‘review kits’ for the ASUS ROG Strix 5700 XT graphics card leaked online which suggested that the formal announcement was likely just around the corner. Over the last couple of days, however, a number of reviews have (somewhat surprisingly) started appearing online.

Releasing without any notable fanfare from ASUS, it was certainly unusual. Particularly given how the ROG Strix is one of their most popular brands. Following a post on Twitter, however, it seems that either a miscommunication or a bit of overenthusiasm might be getting some people in trouble. Put simply, ASUS may want the reviews to stop.

https://twitter.com/VideoCardz/status/1161570416751730688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

ASUS May Have Put The Brakes on Any Further ROG Strix 5700 XT Reviews

Following a post on Videocardz Twitter account, it is being suggested that ASUS has officially contacted all of their review suppliers to inform them to not publish any reviews until further notice. Now, as Videocardz rightly points out, such an announcement would suggest that ASUS may not be happy due to the fact that a number of reviews have already appeared online.

Why would ASUS want to stop them now though? Surely the cat is out of the bag? Well, it might go a little deeper than that.

Why Has ASUS Done This?

Well, firstly we should note that this is only a rumour. Although I have not spoken to my colleagues about this, I am not personally aware of ASUS contacting us specifically regarding this matter. At this point, I can neither confirm nor deny that we a ROG Strix 5700 XT in our possession.

Having scanned a few of the reviews already posted, however, the verdict on the card isn’t overwhelmingly positive. Particularly on price would is indicating something in the region of $450. While clear improvements do seem to have been made on the reference model, have some review sites jumped the gun without the proper drivers in place? It wouldn’t be the first time that this has happened…

We do, however, suspect that either due to a miscommunication or wanting to get ahead of the pack, some reviews already posted came a lot sooner than ASUS wanted. Either way, however, it seems that for the moment any further reviews are on an indefinite hold.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!