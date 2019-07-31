ASUS Reportedly Confirm X590 and X599 Boards on the Way

ASUS is reportedly confirming the existence of X590 chipset motherboards. At least according to VideoCardz, whose sources claim that they are privy to internal ASUS employee documents. These documents supposedly confirm at least two models: ASUS PRIME X590-PRO and ASUS ROG STRIX X590-E.

As the name suggests, the X590 chipset is a step above the current top end X570 mainstream desktop chipset. Since these are from internal documents, it does not necessarily confirm that these boards are in production. What this makes clear however if true, is that these chips do indeed exist.

What is the Difference Between X590 and X570?

Prior to the X570 chipset launch, the X590 was supposed to have exclusive PCIe 4.0 functionality. However, it turns out that Gen 4 PCI-Express functionality is present on X570, as well as some X470 motherboards. What features separate the X590 and X570 chipset for now is unclear.

It might be additional PCIe lanes which would inch it closer to HEDT territory. This motherboard is also likely to have a more robust VRM implementation. Readily supporting the upcoming 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. Which would be out in a few weeks.

Speaking of the High-End Desktop space, VideoCardz also says that they have confirmation of an X599 motherboard on the way. This would be the chipset related to the Threadripper 3000 CPUs which are expected soon. According to VideoCardz, the confirmed model is an ASUS ZENITH II EXTREME. The first version being the ASUS ZENITH I EXTREME for the first-gen Threadripper.