ASUS Revamps ZenBook Lineup with NanoEdge Display

As Little Border as Possible

ASUS was present at IFA 2018 to announce their revamped ZenBook notebook lineup. These new models in particular boast what is an impressive 95-percent screen-to-body ratio. ASUS calls this “NanoEdge” display and it gives the screen “a near borderless viewing experience”. In fact, ASUS claims that this gives the new ZenBooks a much smaller footprint than other notebooks in its class.

The ZenBook 13 measures 302 x 189 x 16.9mm, while the ZenBook 14 measures 319 x 199 x 15.9mm. Both weigh 1.19kg. Meanwhile, the ZenBook 15 meaures 354 x 220 x 17.9mm and weighs 1.69kg.

There are three versions in the main ZenBook line. This includes the ZenBook 13 (UEX333FN), 14 (UX433FN) and 15 (UX533FD), all referring to their screen sizes in inches.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside These 2018 ZenBooks?

In terms of hardware inside, all three share similar specs starting with an Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U. All three have 8GB or 16GB of RAM and has room for up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage. Smaller capacity options include 256GB and 512GB, both of which are PCIe 3.0 x2 SSDs. These also have integrated Gigabit WiFi optimized for Intel Wireless-AC 9560.

What they differ in other than screen sizes is their options for GPU. The smaller 13-inch and 14-inch models are available with NVIDIA GeForce MX150. Meanwhile, the larger 15-inch model comes with a more powerful GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q. Only the larger 15-inch model also has the option of a 3820 x 2160 4K UHD screen. By default, all have a 1920 x 1080 full-HD resolution display.

When it comes to batteries, the larger 15-inch model also packs the biggest. The ZenBook 15 has a 73Whr 4-cell lithium-polymer that can supposedly last up to 16 hours. Meanwhile, both the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 have a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer which can last up to 14 hours.

When Will These New ZenBook Models Be Available?

ASUS did not reveal any details regarding prices yet, nor did they reveal firm launch dates. Although they are expected to hit stores around late Q4 2018.