ASUS Reveal Largest 4K UHD FreeSync 2 HDR Gaming Monitor

Today, ASUS ROG revealed their new STRIX XG438Q gaming monitor. Clocking in at a whopping 43-inch, it’s a bit of a beast. It features a 4K UHD panel, with a fantastic 120Hz refresh rate. As well as HDR technology, and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 with HDR support. That means it’s now the largest 4K UHD monitor to feature FreeSync 2 HDR; pretty impressive!

STRIX XG438Q

With 90% DCI-P3 professional colour gamut coverage, it should look fantastic for both professional applications as well as gaming. Plus, with GameFast Input Technology, you’ll get ultra low lag performance for competitive gamers too.

Big-screen, no-distraction gaming and entertainment in full 4K HDR glory

“Strix XG438Q also has a special anti-glare coating to deliver a consistent viewing experience across the display. Under all types of indoor lighting conditions, enabling the enjoyment of on-screen content without distraction – making the display perfect for everything from fast-action gaming to kicking back to watch a movie.”

Ultra-fluid performance for super-smooth gameplay, and superb colour accuracy

“Brilliant brightness, contrast and colour accuracy are also cornerstones of Strix XG438Q. The display supports HDR technology across a range of luminance up to 700cd/m^2 to deliver a wider colour range and higher contrast than traditional monitors – so the brightest whites and the darkest blacks bring out details like never before. Strix XG438Q also delivers DCI-P3 90% colour gamut and contrast performance that meets the requirement for DisplayHDR 600 certification, making it ideal for professional design endeavours.”

Ready for kick-back entertainment, with included remote control and integrated speakers

Strix XG438Q’s expansive 4K UHD panel lends itself to enjoyment of all kinds of entertainment, from gaming to television and movies. The included remote control makes it easy to manage the monitor’s output, enabling at-a-distance control of the on-screen display (OSD) to make quick adjustments to brightness, contrast, input source and other settings. The remote zapper also includes volume-control buttons – perfect for fine-tuning the output of Strix XG438Q’s integrated 10 W stereo speakers.