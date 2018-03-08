Asus Reveals A New Pro Series 24.1-Inch Monitor

Asus finally launches a new 16:10 monitor.

It’s certainly been a while since we’ve seen an Asus-branded monitor with a 16:10 ratio aimed at the consumer market. However, the company has recently launched the Pro Series C624BQH. This is a 24.1-inch that packs quite a few interesting features. Some of these features include a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, which is decent for both gaming and work. The IPS panel offers 100% sRGB coverage, and it should also ensure some decent viewing angles. Other noteworthy additions include blue-light reduction and TÜV Rheinland-certified flicker-free LED backlighting. As for the stand, it supports height, tilt, and 90° rotation.

More panel details.

As we mentioned before, the Asus Pro Series C624BQH is based on an IPS panel, which boasts a respectable 5 ms (GTG) response time and a 60 Hz refresh rate. We should also mention the 1000:1 static- and dynamic mega-contrast ratios, the maximum brightness levels of 300 cd/m², as well as the matte-black surface. As far as connectivity is concerned, this Asus monitor comes with a DisplayPort, D-Sub, DVI, and HDMI. As an added bonus, Asus also included two downstream USB 3.0 ports and some audio jacks. There’s even a multi-format card reader included, which is not too common nowadays.

No word on pricing just yet, but given its specs and resolution, this should be a mid-range offering aimed at both gamers and work-orientated consumers.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video