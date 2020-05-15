ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case

When choosing a new PC chassis, most users generally tend to err towards a solid combination of style and functionality. In other words, how good it looks and how easy it is to work with. Among the various designs on offer, the ASUS ROG Strix Helios is undoubtedly a more than solid option and following a report via TechPowerUp, it has been confirmed that a ‘White Edition’ version of this chassis is shortly due to hit retail shelves!

ASUS ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case

Although being called the ‘White Edition’ the pictures seem to indicate more of a white/silver styling with that very distinctive black panel (with RGB embellishments) to the front. The design also includes, as has been seen before from ASUS, straps which can be attached to the top of the case in an attempt to make portability a more notable factor of its overall design! In other words, ideal for gamers on the go!

Features

Despite the new aesthetic style, the chassis design is essentially exactly the same as the original version. As such, although the specific ‘White Edition’ website has not yet launched, for details and specifications, the original variant website should point you (mostly) in the right direction. You can check that out via the link here!

Premium design & aesthetics: Made for showcase builds with three tempered-glass panels, brushed-aluminium frame and integrated Aura Sync RGB front lighting

Clean build made easy: A multifunction cover with graphics card holders, a PSU shroud and a translucent rear cable cover offer effortless cable management

Versatile GPU mounting: Install three graphics cards in standard orientation, or two vertically for extra showcase flair using a bundled bracket

Ready for serious cooling: Supports an up to EATX motherboard, with room for 420mm front radiators and water-cooling pump and reservoir

Advanced I/O panel: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ port, four USB 3.0 ports, an RGB-lighting control button, and a fan-speed control button

Comfortable case handles: Easily carry your prized build to LAN parties with ergonomic and stylish fabric handles

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, ASUS has neither confirmed an exact release date nor how much this ‘White Edition’ variant will cost. It does, however, seem more than likely that this will hit retail shelves in the coming weeks and, in terms of price, we can likely expect something similar to the original design (circa £270).

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Which would you prefer? The original black design or the new ‘White Edition’? – Let us know in the comments!