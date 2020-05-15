ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case

/ 1 hour ago
ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case 1

When choosing a new PC chassis, most users generally tend to err towards a solid combination of style and functionality. In other words, how good it looks and how easy it is to work with. Among the various designs on offer, the ASUS ROG Strix Helios is undoubtedly a more than solid option and following a report via TechPowerUp, it has been confirmed that a ‘White Edition’ version of this chassis is shortly due to hit retail shelves!

ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case 2

ASUS ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case

Although being called the ‘White Edition’ the pictures seem to indicate more of a white/silver styling with that very distinctive black panel (with RGB embellishments) to the front. The design also includes, as has been seen before from ASUS, straps which can be attached to the top of the case in an attempt to make portability a more notable factor of its overall design! In other words, ideal for gamers on the go!

ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case 3

Features

Despite the new aesthetic style, the chassis design is essentially exactly the same as the original version. As such, although the specific ‘White Edition’ website has not yet launched, for details and specifications, the original variant website should point you (mostly) in the right direction. You can check that out via the link here!

  • Premium design & aesthetics: Made for showcase builds with three tempered-glass panels, brushed-aluminium frame and integrated Aura Sync RGB front lighting
  • Clean build made easy: A multifunction cover with graphics card holders, a PSU shroud and a translucent rear cable cover offer effortless cable management
  • Versatile GPU mounting: Install three graphics cards in standard orientation, or two vertically for extra showcase flair using a bundled bracket
  • Ready for serious cooling: Supports an up to EATX motherboard, with room for 420mm front radiators and water-cooling pump and reservoir
  • Advanced I/O panel: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ port, four USB 3.0 ports, an RGB-lighting control button, and a fan-speed control button
  • Comfortable case handles: Easily carry your prized build to LAN parties with ergonomic and stylish fabric handles
ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case 4

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, ASUS has neither confirmed an exact release date nor how much this ‘White Edition’ variant will cost. It does, however, seem more than likely that this will hit retail shelves in the coming weeks and, in terms of price, we can likely expect something similar to the original design (circa £270).

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Which would you prefer? The original black design or the new ‘White Edition’? – Let us know in the comments!

ASUS Reveals ROG Strix Helios White Edition Case 5
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend